Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal Sept 8 Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.

China's Sanyuan Foods, Fosun to buy France's St Hubert SINGAPORE Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group plan to buy French margarine maker St Hubert for 625 million euros ($733 million), the companies said on Friday.

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged * Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged