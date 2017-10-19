Edition:
DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

525.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.55 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs519.75
Open
Rs519.55
Day's High
Rs527.85
Day's Low
Rs518.95
Volume
35,101
Avg. Vol
145,204
52-wk High
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35

About

DCM Shriram Limited is engaged in the business of fertilizer, sugar and caustic soda. The Company's segments include Fertilisers, which manufactures urea; Chloro-Vinyl, which manufactures poly-vinyl chloride, carbide and chlor alkali products; Shriram Farm solutions, which trades di-ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, super... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

