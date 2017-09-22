Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gets court's nod for plan with Washington Companies * Dominion Diamond receives court approval for arrangement with the Washington Companies

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39 * Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.

De Beers diamond unit says open to doing deals LONDON Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is open to buying new assets at the right price, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, after the unit reported a 3 percent increase in underlying earnings.

CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains July 19 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.