Edition:
United States

Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

DEB.L on London Stock Exchange

47.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
47.00
Open
46.25
Day's High
47.25
Day's Low
46.25
Volume
1,124,011
Avg. Vol
2,694,793
52-wk High
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57

Chart for

About

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company's segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £580.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,227.82
Dividend: 1.02
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

Latest News about DEB.L

BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down

* SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE

Sep 07 2017

UPDATE 2-Return to sales growth sends Next shares soaring

* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

Aug 03 2017

FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight

* Cyber attack hits WPP, shares down slightly (Adds details, closing prices)

Jun 27 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

LONDON Hedge funds have significantly stepped up bets against Britain's traditional high street retailers, as the sector struggles with online competition, worries about a stretched consumer and weakening sales and profits.

Jun 27 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

LONDON Hedge funds have significantly stepped up bets against Britain's traditional high street retailers, as the sector struggles with online competition, worries about a stretched consumer and weakening sales and profits.

Jun 27 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

* Marshall Wace, Odey among hedge funds actively shorting sector

Jun 27 2017

FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight

* UK consumer still a worry as Debenhams warns on volatile trading

Jun 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store, said trading had become more volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017 profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if conditions did not improve.

Jun 27 2017

CORRECTED-Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more volatile.

Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-Debenhams says unit, Debenham Flowers hit by cyber attack

* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack

May 05 2017
» More DEB.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates