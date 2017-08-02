Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)

BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln * Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2

BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing * Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing

BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review * Delphi Energy Corp says credit facility is expected to be largely undrawn upon closing of announced financing transaction

BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset * Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset