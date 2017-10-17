Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)
DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
227.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs230.00
Open
Rs230.50
Day's High
Rs232.10
Day's Low
Rs225.05
Volume
1,334,111
Avg. Vol
3,580,179
52-wk High
Rs236.65
52-wk Low
Rs95.00
About
Delta Corp Limited is a holding company engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include Real Estate, Gaming, Hospitality and Others. The Company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. It owns approximately three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,793.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|267.11
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.41
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.64
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|22.09
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Delta Corp completes scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks with co
* Says completed scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks Pvt Ltd with co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vzToQD) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP
* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share
* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage: