Edition:
United States

Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)

DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.13TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.24%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
Open
4.17TL
Day's High
4.17TL
Day's Low
4.10TL
Volume
231,149
Avg. Vol
691,224
52-wk High
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL

Chart for

About

Denizbank AS (Denizbank) is a Turkey-based commercial bank. It provides retail banking, private banking, business banking, commercial banking and corporate banking services. Denizbank’s subsidiaries contain banks in Austria and Russia, an off-shore banking subsidiary in Northern Cyprus, as well as factoring, leasing, investment... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): TL13,728.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,316.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about DENIZ.IS

Fitch Rates Manisa Metropolitan Municipality 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Manisa Metropolitan Municipality - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/904871 FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Manisa Metropolitan Municipality (Manisa) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', a Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BB+' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The 'BB+' Long -Term Local

Oct 13 2017
» More DENIZ.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.