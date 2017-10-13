Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)
DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.13TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.24%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
Open
4.17TL
Day's High
4.17TL
Day's Low
4.10TL
Volume
231,149
Avg. Vol
691,224
52-wk High
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL
About
Denizbank AS (Denizbank) is a Turkey-based commercial bank. It provides retail banking, private banking, business banking, commercial banking and corporate banking services. Denizbank’s subsidiaries contain banks in Austria and Russia, an off-shore banking subsidiary in Northern Cyprus, as well as factoring, leasing, investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL13,728.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,316.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
Fitch Rates Manisa Metropolitan Municipality 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.