DEUTZ AG (DEZG.DE)
7.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.12 (+1.65%)
€6.98
€7.04
€7.10
€7.01
590,090
535,304
€7.87
€4.15
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€857.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.86
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|0.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
Deutz aims for hybrid, electric engines by 2020 -CEO
DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 Specialty diesel engine maker Deutz aims to expand its business to include hybrid and battery-powered engines from 2020, banking on an expected boom in demand for electric vehicles.
Sweden's Volvo sells stake in engine maker Deutz
STOCKHOLM Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.
AB Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG , the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
