Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)

DFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$10.87
Open
$10.89
Day's High
$10.93
Day's Low
$10.82
Volume
70,498
Avg. Vol
66,956
52-wk High
$11.36
52-wk Low
$10.24

About

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a Canada-based mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of dividend yielding common shares, including 15 Canadian companies. The Fund offers two types of shares: Preferred Shares and Class A Shares. Its investment objectives with respect to Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): $423.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.88
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 11.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

