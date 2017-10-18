Edition:
Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

DGE.L on London Stock Exchange

2,567.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
2,571.00
Open
2,565.00
Day's High
2,586.50
Day's Low
2,563.00
Volume
4,320,703
Avg. Vol
4,322,111
52-wk High
2,616.00
52-wk Low
1,946.00

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): £64,447.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,510.14
Dividend: 38.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 11.32
ROE: -- 8.94 15.18

Latest News about DGE.L

Exclusive: Trump selects Washington lawyer Joe Simons to head FTC - official

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has selected Joseph Simons, an antitrust attorney from a Washington law firm, to head the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Oct 18 2017

Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars

JOHANNESBURG Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

Oct 13 2017

INSIGHT-Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Diageo to invest 35 mln stg in Port Ellen And Brora distilleries

* PORT ELLEN AND BRORA ‍WILL BE BROUGHT BACK INTO PRODUCTION THROUGH A £35 MILLION INVESTMENT BY DIAGEO​

Oct 09 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oct 04 2017

Fitch Affirms Brown-Forman's Ratings at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) ratings including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Brown-Forman's affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improving financial profile due to expectations for dec

Sep 20 2017

Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth

Diageo , the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending. The world's biggest spirits maker said earlier on Wednesday that its first-half sales growth would be hurt both by the Chinese New Year falling later than in 2017 and a ban on selling alcohol near Indian highways.

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 2-Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth

Sept 20 Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending.

Sep 20 2017

Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban

Sept 20 Britain's Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it expects its organic first-half sales growth to be impacted by the timing of Chinese New Year and a ban on selling alcohol along highways in India.

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Diageo updates on 1.5 bln pound share repurchase programme

* ‍ON 26 JULY 2017, BOARD OF DIAGEO PLC APPROVED A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO RETURN UP TO £1.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING FISCAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​

Sep 08 2017
