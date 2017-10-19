Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)
DHNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
673.90INR
19 Oct 2017
673.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+0.19%)
Rs1.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs672.65
Rs672.65
Open
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
Day's High
Rs679.90
Rs679.90
Day's Low
Rs668.75
Rs668.75
Volume
746
746
Avg. Vol
21,308
21,308
52-wk High
Rs929.80
Rs929.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.00
Rs580.00
About
Dhanuka Agritech Limited is engaged in formulation and marketing of plant protection agro-chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Company's brand portfolio consists of over 80 products. The Company offers a range of product categories, including Herbicides, such as TARGA SUPER,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs32,975.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.08
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18