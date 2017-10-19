Edition:
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)

DHNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

673.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs672.65
Open
Rs675.00
Day's High
Rs679.90
Day's Low
Rs668.75
Volume
746
Avg. Vol
21,308
52-wk High
Rs929.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.00

Dhanuka Agritech Limited is engaged in formulation and marketing of plant protection agro-chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Company's brand portfolio consists of over 80 products. The Company offers a range of product categories, including Herbicides, such as TARGA SUPER,... (more)

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,975.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.08
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.09

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

