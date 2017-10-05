Edition:
Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)

DIREN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.64 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
€40.17
Open
€40.20
Day's High
€40.90
Day's Low
€40.10
Volume
60,480
Avg. Vol
43,236
52-wk High
€55.97
52-wk Low
€32.00

Direct Energie SA, formerly Poweo Direct Energie SA, is a France-based company engaged in the utilities sector. The Company was established as a result of a merger between Poweo SA and Direct Energie SA, which was concluded on July 11, 2012. The Company is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,818.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.55
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.61

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market

PARIS French oil major Total said it would undercut EDF and Engie in the French power retail sector with a 10 percent price discount, setting the scene for a possible price war.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market

* Total says retail offer to help families save 200 euros/year

Oct 05 2017
