Direcional Engenharia SA (DIRR3.SA)
DIRR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.27BRL
20 Oct 2017
6.27BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.11 (+1.79%)
R$ 0.11 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.16
R$ 6.16
Open
R$ 6.17
R$ 6.17
Day's High
R$ 6.32
R$ 6.32
Day's Low
R$ 6.17
R$ 6.17
Volume
1,356,100
1,356,100
Avg. Vol
724,617
724,617
52-wk High
R$ 6.83
R$ 6.83
52-wk Low
R$ 4.16
R$ 4.16
About
Direcional Engenharia SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the residential real estate sector. The Company focuses on development and construction of residential housing projects, targeting the low-income segment. It mainly builds multifamily homes that form a residential district. The Company develops its activities through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 961.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|153.40
|Dividend:
|0.27
|Yield (%):
|4.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18