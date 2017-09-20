Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs877.30
Open
Rs881.85
Day's High
Rs885.00
Day's Low
Rs870.45
Volume
203,741
Avg. Vol
2,446,820
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65
About
Divi's Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates. The Company's geographical segments include India (Sales to customers within India) and other countries (Sales to customers outside India). Its products include Generic APIs, Intermediates, Peptide... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs233,393.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|265.47
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago