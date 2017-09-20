Edition:
Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs877.30
Open
Rs881.85
Day's High
Rs885.00
Day's Low
Rs870.45
Volume
203,741
Avg. Vol
2,446,820
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65

About

Divi's Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates. The Company's geographical segments include India (Sales to customers within India) and other countries (Sales to customers outside India). Its products include Generic APIs, Intermediates, Peptide... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.02
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs233,393.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 265.47
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about DIVI.NS

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection

* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam

* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago

May 26 2017
