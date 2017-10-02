Edition:
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange

379.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.40 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
377.30
Open
379.30
Day's High
379.70
Day's Low
375.90
Volume
4,486,310
Avg. Vol
5,293,515
52-wk High
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company's operating segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,220.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,375.00
Dividend: 6.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about DLGD.L

BRIEF-‍Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy​

* ‍DIRECT LINE GROUP ANNOUNCES A 15% EQUITY STAKE IN UK-BASED COMPANY CANOPY​ Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO

UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

Sep 08 2017

MOVES-Direct Line Insurance names Prudential exec as CFO

Sept 8 UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

Sep 08 2017

Direct Line appoints Prudential executive as CFO

Sept 8 Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday it had appointed Penny James, head of risk at insurer Prudential, as chief financial officer.

Sep 08 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head

* ‍Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as CFO of Direct Line Group​

Sep 08 2017

UPDATE 2-Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high

Aug 1 Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence

* Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.

Aug 01 2017

Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Aug 1 - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-half profit on higher insurance.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Direct Line updates on new solvency reporting structure

* Capital coverage ratio as at Dec. 31, 2016 for group at 165 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

May 19 2017

Direct Line posts 4.2 pct rise in Q1 gross written premiums

LONDON, May 3 British motor and home insurer Direct Line Insurance Group reported a 4.2 percent rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter, boosted by strong performance in its auto business, it said on Wednesday.

May 03 2017
