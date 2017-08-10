Edition:
Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)

DLN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00

About

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London's West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company's property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,068.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 111.46
Dividend: 17.33
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about DLN.L

UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient

* Shares up 0.3 pct at 2,813 pence (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion

* DERWENT LONDON - PRE-LET LOWER GROUND FLOORS AND A NEW OFFICE PAVILION AT WHITE CHAPEL BUILDING, 10 WHITECHAPEL HIGH STREET E1, TO FOTOGRAFISKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share

* HY ‍EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

Aug 10 2017

Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast

Aug 10 Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.

Aug 10 2017

Britain's FTSE falters, but set for weekly gain; Carillion sees relief

LONDON, July 14 Britain's major share index faltered on Friday, but was set to end the week in positive territory on the back of a global rally after US Fed officials suggested monetary policy tightening would go ahead at a slower pace.

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-Derwent London sells interest in copyright building

* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH

Jul 03 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates