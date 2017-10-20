Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)
DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
726.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
726.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.68%)
-5.00 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
731.00
731.00
Open
728.00
728.00
Day's High
731.00
731.00
Day's Low
725.00
725.00
Volume
645,321
645,321
Avg. Vol
757,751
757,751
52-wk High
934.00
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00
685.00
About
Delta Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company's focus is long-term investment in quality, rental generating properties situated in strategic nodes attractive to national government and tenants requiring empowered landlords. The Company operates through five segments: retail, office... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,159.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|710.63
|Dividend:
|51.31
|Yield (%):
|13.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18