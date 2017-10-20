Edition:
United States

Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

726.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
731.00
Open
728.00
Day's High
731.00
Day's Low
725.00
Volume
645,321
Avg. Vol
757,751
52-wk High
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00

Chart for

About

Delta Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company's focus is long-term investment in quality, rental generating properties situated in strategic nodes attractive to national government and tenants requiring empowered landlords. The Company operates through five segments: retail, office... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,159.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 710.63
Dividend: 51.31
Yield (%): 13.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates