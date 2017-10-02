Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)
DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange
679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
Open
665.50
Day's High
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
Volume
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50
About
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company's segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,290.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|337.39
|Dividend:
|6.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line
* group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations
BRIEF-Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust says full year outlook unchanged
* Underlying revenue in the third quarter in line with last year; proforma reported revenues up 7%, including 5% benefit from foreign exchange rates