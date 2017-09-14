Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements * Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by energy, financials; Dollarama surges TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by a retreat in energy and financial stocks as investors tracked Hurricane Irma and falling global bond yields.

Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help Canada's Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected profit for the ninth straight quarter as customers spent more at its dollar stores, helped by its policy to accept credit cards for payments.

BRIEF-Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15 * Q2 sales C$812.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$812.6 million

Dollar Tree's plans to expand in Canada seen as risky Dollar Tree Inc's plan to more than quadruple its store count in Canada, as it fights rising competition and slowing sales growth back home, is fraught with risks and will pit it against a formidable rival - market leader Dollarama.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as customers on average spent more at its stores.