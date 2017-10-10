Edition:
United States

BRP Inc (DOO.TO)

DOO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
$39.44
Open
$39.42
Day's High
$40.26
Day's Low
$39.41
Volume
314,030
Avg. Vol
127,481
52-wk High
$45.68
52-wk Low
$22.20

Chart for

About

BRP Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,118.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 103.17
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 0.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.03 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.70 11.32
ROE: -- 9.38 15.18

Latest News about DOO.TO

BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility

* Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor​

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Brp inc adjusted earnings per share C$0.18

* Brp inc - sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces completion of substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc - ‍taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid​

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid

* BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-BRP Inc board member retires

* BRP board member retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million

Jun 08 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data

June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later in the day.

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid

Jun 01 2017
» More DOO.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates