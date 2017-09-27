Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange
1,094.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
1,095.00
Open
1,094.00
Day's High
1,095.00
Day's Low
1,083.00
Volume
40,895
Avg. Vol
114,116
52-wk High
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50
About
Diploma PLC is an international group of businesses supplying specialized technical products and services. It is organized into three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals and Controls. Life Sciences Sector businesses supply a range of consumables, instrumentation and related services to the healthcare and environmental... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,238.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|113.24
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.
UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE firms as financials, ITV rise
LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as financials firmed and media stock ITV crept higher.
