Edition:
United States

Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)

DRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$11.10
Open
$11.12
Day's High
$11.13
Day's Low
$11.07
Volume
202,320
Avg. Vol
500,321
52-wk High
$11.33
52-wk Low
$8.85

Chart for

About

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company's portfolio consists of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,946.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 175.07
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 7.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates