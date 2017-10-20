Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)
DRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
11.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.18%)
$0.02 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$11.10
$11.10
Open
$11.12
$11.12
Day's High
$11.13
$11.13
Day's Low
$11.07
$11.07
Volume
202,320
202,320
Avg. Vol
500,321
500,321
52-wk High
$11.33
$11.33
52-wk Low
$8.85
$8.85
About
Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company's portfolio consists of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,946.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|175.07
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|7.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18