DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

DRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$7.30
Open
$7.35
Day's High
$7.38
Day's Low
$7.27
Volume
61,623
Avg. Vol
97,360
52-wk High
$8.24
52-wk Low
$6.21

Chart for

About

Dream Unlimited Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a real estate company engaged in various businesses, including residential land development, housing and condominium development, retail development, asset management and management services, renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Its segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): $776.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.09
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about DRM.TO

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q2 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02

* Dream Unlimited Corp reports second quarter results & solid financial outlook for 2017

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP

* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 19 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased

* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

May 17 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors

May 09 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors

May 09 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates