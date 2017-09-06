Edition:
Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)

DSG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.50 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$36.18
Open
$36.28
Day's High
$36.91
Day's Low
$36.28
Volume
89,346
Avg. Vol
105,360
52-wk High
$36.91
52-wk Low
$27.11

About

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,229.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.73
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about DSG.TO

BRIEF-Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint

* Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for ‍approximately $US 107 million​

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-Descartes acquires PCSTrac business

* Descartes systems group inc - ‍purchase price for acquisition was approximately us $11.25 million in cash.​

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Descartes reports Q1 EPS $0.09

* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

May 31 2017

BRIEF-Descartes acquires ShipRush

* Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million

May 19 2017

BRIEF-Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders

* Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 15 2017
