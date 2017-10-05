Edition:
Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

DSMN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

72.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€72.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
630,521
52-wk High
€72.60
52-wk Low
€54.37

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company's segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties. Its Performance... (more)

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,191.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 181.43
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 2.45

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

BRIEF-Amyris Inc enters into agreement with Koninklijke DSM N.V.

* Amyris enters into product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for human nutrition ingredient

Oct 05 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Amyris enters into second major product development with Royal DSM

* Amyris Inc enters into second major product development and production agreement with Royal DSM

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​

* Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million

Aug 03 2017

UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump

AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM focused on technology to potentially deliver Aerie compounds to treat retinal diseases such as wet AMD

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Amyris enters into first product development, production agreement with Royal DSM

* Amyris enters into first product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food and nutrition molecule

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-Alpiq and DSM make secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid

* ALPIQ AND THE FINE CHEMICALS MANUFACTURER DSM MAKE SECONDARY BALANCING POWER AVAILABLE TO SWISSGRID Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpwdYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 14 2017

Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for $5.2 bln to expand biopharma services

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry.

May 15 2017
