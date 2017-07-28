Edition:
United States

Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,816.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

115.00 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
12,701.00
Open
12,750.00
Day's High
13,040.00
Day's Low
12,601.00
Volume
473,232
Avg. Vol
155,282
52-wk High
17,380.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00

Chart for

About

Distell Group Limited is an investment holding company with interests in liquor-related companies. The Company is a producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, sold across the world. The Company's segments include South Africa; Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS); Rest of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): R28,500.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 222.38
Dividend: 214.00
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 11.32
ROE: -- 8.94 15.18

Latest News about DSTJ.J

BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands

* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure

Jun 22 2017

South Africa's Distell to buy 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group said on Monday it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Company.

Apr 24 2017

BRIEF-Distell acquires 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka

* Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co

Apr 24 2017
» More DSTJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates