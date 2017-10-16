Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

S. African health insurer Discovery awarded banking licence JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 South African health insurance group Discovery said it has been granted a banking licence, in a move that opens the way for it to pursue plans to set up a retail bank.

BRIEF-Discovery posts FY group diluted HEPS 682.5 cents * FY GROUP DILUTED HEPS 682.5 CENTS VERSUS 566.7 CENTS YEAR AGO

Discovery’s cable deal rests on rosy assumptions NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Discovery's cable deal rests on some rosy assumptions. The producer of “Shark Week” is buying Food Network and HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. Cost savings won’t cover the premium and getting distributors to pony up for more content will be a hard sell in a churning media market.

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks -sources July 18 Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

South African insurer Discovery launches health insurance brand in Australia May 24 South African insurer Discovery Limited said on Wednesday it will create a health insurance brand in a joint venture with two Australian companies to expand the footprint of its behaviour tracking programme.