Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)
5,830.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
19.00 (+0.33%)
5,811.00
5,862.00
5,875.00
5,781.00
1,035,148
700,136
6,499.00
4,171.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R12,499.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|211.97
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|1.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
* SUBSIDIARY LOGICALIS GROUP ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SERVICE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY OPERATION, LOGICALIS SMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents
* SEES FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17
BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp
* COMPLETED SALE OF ITS WESTCON-COMSTOR BUSINESS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA AND OF 10 PCT OF REMAINING PART OF WESTCON TO SYNNEX CORP
BRIEF-Datatec unit Logicalis Group buys 51 pct stake in Nubeliu
* Its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ("logicalis") has acquired a 51 pct stake in Nubeliu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Datatec Ltd says Logicalis to buy majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia
* Datatec Ltd - unit Logicalis Group and Indonesian partner Metrodata, agreed to acquire majority stake in Packet Systems Indonesia
Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from South Africa's Datatec for $800 million
JOHANNESBURG Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp , a deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of a problematic business.
UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
BRIEF-Synnex on termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, Datatec to pay $24.9 mln
* Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million
South Africa's Datatec to sell Americas business to Synnex
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South African information technology firm Datatec Ltd will sell its Westcon-Comstor Americas business to Synnex Corp for up to $800 million, the company said on Tuesday.