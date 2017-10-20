Edition:
United States

Dignity PLC (DTY.L)

DTY.L on London Stock Exchange

2,278.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
2,281.00
Open
2,274.00
Day's High
2,297.00
Day's Low
2,267.00
Volume
76,550
Avg. Vol
132,922
52-wk High
2,791.00
52-wk Low
2,144.17

Chart for

About

Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company's funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,137.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.93
Dividend: 8.64
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates