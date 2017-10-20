Dignity PLC (DTY.L)
DTY.L on London Stock Exchange
2,278.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,278.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.13%)
-3.00 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
2,281.00
2,281.00
Open
2,274.00
2,274.00
Day's High
2,297.00
2,297.00
Day's Low
2,267.00
2,267.00
Volume
76,550
76,550
Avg. Vol
132,922
132,922
52-wk High
2,791.00
2,791.00
52-wk Low
2,144.17
2,144.17
About
Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company's funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,137.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.93
|Dividend:
|8.64
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|55.69
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.68
|15.18