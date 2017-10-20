Edition:
Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

DUEG.DE on Xetra

112.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€111.80
Open
€112.50
Day's High
€114.40
Day's Low
€111.45
Volume
99,219
Avg. Vol
125,310
52-wk High
€117.00
52-wk Low
€65.10

Chart for

About

Duerr AG is a Germany-based holding company which provides equipment, systems and services mainly for automobile and aircraft industries. It operates through five business divisions: Paint and Assembly Systems; Application Technology; Measuring and Process Systems, Clean Technology Systems, and Wood Processing Systems. The Paint... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.60
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,877.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.60
Dividend: 2.10
Yield (%): 1.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates