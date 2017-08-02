Devro PLC (DVO.L)
DVO.L on London Stock Exchange
234.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-2.49%)
Prev Close
240.50
Open
238.00
Day's High
241.00
Day's Low
232.50
Volume
151,961
Avg. Vol
208,879
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34
About
Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment includes the Company's operations in North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment includes the Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£391.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|166.95
|Dividend:
|2.70
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged
* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged
* Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)