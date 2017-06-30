Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)
DVTM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
81.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
81.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.54 (-0.66%)
€-0.54 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€81.75
€81.75
Open
€82.59
€82.59
Day's High
€82.59
€82.59
Day's Low
€81.00
€81.00
Volume
3,368
3,368
Avg. Vol
5,915
5,915
52-wk High
€85.30
€85.30
52-wk Low
€47.71
€47.71
About
Devoteam SA is a France-based information technology (IT) consulting company. It provides advisory services on marketing, telecom and systems security relating to IT, solution and system integration, project management, application development, provides outsourcing, implementation and customer support. The Company's main clients... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€676.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.33
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Devoteam issues 131,758 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* DEVOTEAM SA ISSUES 131,758 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JULY, 4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 149.9 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 149.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 133.4 MILLION YEAR AGO