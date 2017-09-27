Edition:
Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

DWNG.DE on Xetra

36.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.49 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
€36.72
Open
€36.79
Day's High
€36.79
Day's Low
€36.15
Volume
538,996
Avg. Vol
713,277
52-wk High
€37.01
52-wk Low
€26.54

About

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a Germany-based real estate company that focuses on the management and development of its residential property portfolio. The Company divides its activities into three segments: Residential Property Management; Strategic and Operative Sales, and Nursing And Assisted Living. The Residential Property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,851.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 354.67
Dividend: 0.34
Yield (%): 2.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about DWNG.DE

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds

* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen se: deutsche wohnen se announces conversion price for new convertible bonds and final repurchase price of the convertible bond tender offer

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2021

* DGAP-NEWS: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE SUCCESSFULLY REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen successfully places EUR 800 mln new convertible bonds

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 800 MILLION NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Sep 26 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

Aug 14 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

Jun 02 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

May 14 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3 pct

* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million

May 12 2017

BRIEF-GETEC and Deutsche Wohnen strengthen partnership through acquisition of Stadtwerke Thale

* GETEC and Deutsche Wohnen strengthen partnership through the acquisition of Stadtwerke Thale Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Apr 28 2017
