Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

594.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.15 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs602.50
Open
Rs598.00
Day's High
Rs610.50
Day's Low
Rs585.25
Volume
3,824,258
Avg. Vol
4,239,928
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited is a deposit-taking housing finance company. The Company focuses on providing financing products to the lower and middle-income segments in India, primarily in Tier II and Tier III cities, and towns. It offers Housing Loan and Non-Housing Loans. It offers loans for construction or... (more)

Beta: 2.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs186,358.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 313.55
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.01

P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about DWNH.NS

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct

Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department

* Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs

* To consider issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures worth up to 75 billion rupees

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO

* Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2xMklOP Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp ‍allots NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees​

* Says ‍allotment of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures

* Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct

* June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves 134.1 mln rupees investment in Social Worth Technologies

* Says approved an investment of INR 134.1 million in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 05 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees

May 03 2017
