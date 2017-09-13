Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)
DYNM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,099.00INR
19 Oct 2017
2,099.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs32.55 (+1.58%)
Rs32.55 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs2,066.45
Rs2,066.45
Open
Rs2,100.00
Rs2,100.00
Day's High
Rs2,150.00
Rs2,150.00
Day's Low
Rs2,065.10
Rs2,065.10
Volume
618
618
Avg. Vol
2,104
2,104
52-wk High
Rs3,655.80
Rs3,655.80
52-wk Low
Rs2,065.10
Rs2,065.10
About
Dynamatic Technologies Limited is an India-based manufacturer of engineered products for the aerospace, automotive and hydraulic industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Automotive & Metallurgy, Hydraulics, and Aerospace & Defence. The Automotive & Metallurgy segment supplies engine, transmission,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,226.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Dynamatic Technologies posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter net loss 94.6 million rupees versus profit 128.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dynamatic Technologies announces strategic co-op with Israel Aerospace Industries, Elcom Systems
* Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation