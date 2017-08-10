Edition:
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO)

D_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$21.01
Open
$21.00
Day's High
$21.27
Day's Low
$21.00
Volume
172,236
Avg. Vol
331,663
52-wk High
$21.65
52-wk Low
$16.55

About

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust's segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,632.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.23
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about D_u.TO

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 10 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Dream Office announces sale of $1.7 bln of properties

June 22 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased

* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

May 17 2017

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results

* Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan

May 04 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Primaris Retail REIT (PMZ_u.TO) -- --

