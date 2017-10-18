Encana Corp (ECA.TO)

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's benchmark stock index reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as weaker energy and materials stocks offset a rally in Canadian Pacific Railway shares following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

CANADA STOCKS-CP Rail, energy shares help TSX edge higher Oct 18 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as energy shares were boosted by higher oil prices and as Canadian Pacific Railway jumped after better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

BRIEF-Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day * Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day; company expects to deliver leading corporate returns, strong cash flow growth and substantial free cash flow

BRIEF-Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27 * Encana Corp - ‍Encana successfully started up Sunrise processing plant on September 27, under budget and more than one month ahead of original schedule​

BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule * Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule; company continues to outperform five-year plan

BRIEF-Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets * Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Encana can grow within cash flow with oil below $50 - CEO * Chief executive says company can continue to grow within cash flow with oil prices below $50

UPDATE 3-Canada's Encana smashes profit estimates, shares rise July 21 Encana Corp , Canada's No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year core asset production growth forecast.