Encana Corp (ECA.TO)

ECA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
$14.40
Open
$14.45
Day's High
$14.51
Day's Low
$14.23
Volume
2,826,088
Avg. Vol
4,402,810
52-wk High
$18.13
52-wk Low
$10.54

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company's operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America. It operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.19
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,054.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 973.14
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about ECA.TO

CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains

TORONTO, Oct 18 Canada's benchmark stock index reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as weaker energy and materials stocks offset a rally in Canadian Pacific Railway shares following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Oct 18 2017

CANADA STOCKS-CP Rail, energy shares help TSX edge higher

Oct 18 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as energy shares were boosted by higher oil prices and as Canadian Pacific Railway jumped after better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day

* Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day; company expects to deliver leading corporate returns, strong cash flow growth and substantial free cash flow

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27

* Encana Corp - ‍Encana successfully started up Sunrise processing plant on September 27, under budget and more than one month ahead of original schedule​

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule

* Encana delivers new Montney plant ahead of schedule; company continues to outperform five-year plan

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets

* Encana completes sale of its Piceance natural gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Encana can grow within cash flow with oil below $50 - CEO

* Chief executive says company can continue to grow within cash flow with oil prices below $50

Jul 21 2017

Canada's Encana smashes profit estimates, shares rise

Encana Corp , Canada's No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year core asset production growth forecast.

Jul 21 2017

UPDATE 3-Canada's Encana smashes profit estimates, shares rise

July 21 Encana Corp , Canada's No. 2 oil and gas producer, posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year core asset production growth forecast.

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Encana reports qtrly ‍net earnings of $331 million

* Encana delivers strong second quarter results; company expands margins, exceeds type curves, grows premium well inventory and updates guidance

Jul 21 2017
