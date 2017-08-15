Edition:
Enercare Inc (ECI.TO)

ECI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.88CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.05%)
$20.87
$20.91
$21.05
$20.84
130,365
211,901
$21.94
$17.38

Enercare Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in home services and sub-metering businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Home Services and Sub-metering. Its Home Services segment is engaged in the provision of water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)... (more)

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,209.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.80
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.60

P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

BRIEF-Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air

* Service Experts acquires Aramendia Plumbing, Heating & Air in San Antonio

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-Enercare qtrly basic earnings per share $0.20

* Enercare reports record quarterly revenues of $342.1 million and ebitda of $78.9 million

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Enercare reports Q1 loss per share of $0.03

* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million

May 12 2017
