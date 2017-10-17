EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)
ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
4.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+1.14%)
0.05TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
4.37TL
4.37TL
Open
4.40TL
4.40TL
Day's High
4.48TL
4.48TL
Day's Low
4.39TL
4.39TL
Volume
9,124,368
9,124,368
Avg. Vol
10,291,578
10,291,578
52-wk High
5.08TL
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL
2.73TL
About
EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, formerly known as Eczacibasi Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., (EIS) is a Turkey-based company active in the pharmaceutical industry through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures. Its product portfolio consists of drugs for human health, veterinary drugs... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL3,022.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|685.26
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|11.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|70.02
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.51
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.46
|15.18