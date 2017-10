EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

About

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, formerly known as Eczacibasi Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., (EIS) is a Turkey-based company active in the pharmaceutical industry through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures. Its product portfolio consists of drugs for human health, veterinary drugs... ( more