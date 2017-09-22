Edition:
ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

ECN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
$3.95
Open
$3.95
Day's High
$3.97
Day's Low
$3.94
Volume
504,102
Avg. Vol
895,084
52-wk High
$4.11
52-wk Low
$2.60

About

ECN Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent commercial finance company. The Company operates across North America in the following verticals of the commercial finance market: Rail Finance, Commercial and Vendor (C&V) Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance. Through its C&V vertical, the Company provides financing and leasing... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,531.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 385.65
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 1.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about ECN.TO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat but climbs 1.9 pct on the week

TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but ended the week up 1.9 percent as the heavyweight financials group gained ground, offsetting losses for telecom shares.

Sep 22 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat on day, heads for 1.9 pct gain on week

TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday but on track for a 1.9 percent gain on the week as financial stocks pushed higher and a bid for bullion on rising tension between North Korea and the United States boosted gold miners.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid

* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-ECN Capital to commence a normal course issuer bid

* ECN Capital Corp announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid

Jun 26 2017

BRIEF-Flexpoint Ford announces sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp

* Press release - Flexpoint Ford, LLC announces the sale of service finance company to ECN Capital Corp.

Jun 08 2017

ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 million

Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

Jun 08 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln

June 8 Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-ECN Capital to acquire Service Finance Holdings

* ECN Capital signs definitive agreement to acquire Service Finance Holdings

Jun 08 2017

ECN Capital to buy Service Finance Holdings for C$410 mln

June 8 Commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately held Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million in cash. ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial aviation markets, while Service Finance Holdings finances home improvement projects in the United States. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering

* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering

May 15 2017
