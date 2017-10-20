Edition:
United States

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)

ECOR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

12.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.12 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.43
Open
R$ 12.46
Day's High
R$ 12.62
Day's Low
R$ 12.18
Volume
3,145,900
Avg. Vol
2,554,964
52-wk High
R$ 12.66
52-wk Low
R$ 7.01

Chart for

About

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the highways operation. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Concessions, Logistics and Ports. The Concessions division focuses on managing toll roads, which connects ports located in Santos, Paranagua and Rio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 6,877.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 558.70
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 2.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.20 11.32
ROE: -- 15.67 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates