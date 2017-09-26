Edition:
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.35 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs290.55
Open
Rs291.00
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs286.50
Volume
511,582
Avg. Vol
2,956,075
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

About

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing investment banking and advisory services, and holding activities/investments. The Company's segments include Agency business, Capital based business and Life Insurance. Its Agency business segment is engaged in providing broking,

Overall

Beta: 1.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs246,550.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 856.14
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about EDEL.NS

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities

* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct

* Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds

* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:

Jun 07 2017

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees

May 17 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates