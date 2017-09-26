Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities * Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct * Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds * Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage: