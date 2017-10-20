Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (EDN.BA)
EDN.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
36.95ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$36.80
Open
$36.90
Day's High
$37.35
Day's Low
$36.20
Volume
514,354
Avg. Vol
342,913
52-wk High
$38.00
52-wk Low
$16.80
About
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$16,339.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|442.21
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.N)
|$43.52
|-0.08
|AES Corp (AES.N)
|$11.13
|-0.16
|Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)
|$46.50
|+1.60