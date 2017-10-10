Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)

BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR SILVER SAYS PRODUCED 1.3 MLN OZ SILVER AND 13,648 OZ GOLD IN Q3 2017​ * ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍SILVER PRODUCTION IN Q3 2017 WAS 1,262,064 OUNCES FROM COMPANY'S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00 * Says estimates production to range from 800 to 900 Tonnes/Day at Guanacevi in H2

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says produced 13,058 oz gold in Q2 * Endeavour Silver produces 1,143,788 oz silver and 13,058 oz gold (2.1 million oz silver equivalents) in the second quarter, 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors * Endeavour silver completes review of director's agm election status

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver acquires additional properties in Zacatecas, Mexico * Endeavour Silver acquires additional properties in Zacatecas, Mexico