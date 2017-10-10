Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)
EDR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$2.92
Open
$2.93
Day's High
$3.00
Day's Low
$2.90
Volume
141,499
Avg. Vol
261,916
52-wk High
$6.82
52-wk Low
$2.64
About
Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company's operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$373.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.46
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|8.10
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|-2.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|-4.62
|15.18
BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR SILVER SAYS PRODUCED 1.3 MLN OZ SILVER AND 13,648 OZ GOLD IN Q3 2017
* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - SILVER PRODUCTION IN Q3 2017 WAS 1,262,064 OUNCES FROM COMPANY'S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Says estimates production to range from 800 to 900 Tonnes/Day at Guanacevi in H2
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says produced 13,058 oz gold in Q2
* Endeavour Silver produces 1,143,788 oz silver and 13,058 oz gold (2.1 million oz silver equivalents) in the second quarter, 2017
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors
* Endeavour silver completes review of director's agm election status
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver acquires additional properties in Zacatecas, Mexico
* Endeavour Silver acquires additional properties in Zacatecas, Mexico
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Endeavour Silver reports first quarter, 2017 financial results; conference call at 9am pdt (12pm edt) today
