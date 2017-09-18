Edition:
Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
$23.30
Open
$23.11
Day's High
$23.21
Day's Low
$22.76
Volume
115,085
Avg. Vol
260,382
52-wk High
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37

Chart for

About

Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) is an intermediate gold producer. The Company is a gold mining company that operates five mines in Cote d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto) and Ghana (Nzema), along with project development and exploration assets. The Company's segments include Agbaou Mine... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.44
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,428.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 103.88
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about EDV.TO

BRIEF-Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining by Endeavour Mining Corp

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Avnel Gold says Endeavour Mining completes of acquisition of Avnel

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp

* Avnel Gold Mining Limited's shareholders approve acquisition of Avnel by Endeavour Mining Corporation

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining names James Askew as non-executive director

* Endeavour Mining announces appointment of non-executive director

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford

* Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

* Endeavour Mining -board and La Mancha Holding s.à r.l. Have agreed to amend standstill and lock-up provisions under its investor rights agreement

Jun 02 2017

BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine

* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine

May 29 2017

BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES HOUNDÉ PROJECT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

* CONSTRUCTION IS PROGRESSING ON-TIME WITH OVER 85% OF TOTAL PROJECT COMPLETE AND ON-BUDGET, WITH FIRST GOLD POUR EXPECTED DURING Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 23 2017
