Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN.TO)

EFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$9.36
Open
$9.35
Day's High
$9.46
Day's Low
$9.25
Volume
404,497
Avg. Vol
1,712,555
52-wk High
$14.42
52-wk Low
$6.20

About

Element Fleet Management Corp. is a Canada-based fleet management company that provides services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company’s offerings span the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. The Company provides both essential and fully outsourced... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,613.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 383.17
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 3.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about EFN.TO

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman

* Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management sells 100 percent of rail notes

* Element Fleet Management - sale of US$23 million of Element Rail Leasing II LLP 2016-1 Class B notes for an amount exceeding current book value of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces $138 mln non-core asset sale

* Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍sale of approximately 60% of its heavy-duty U.S. truck portfolio​

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces TSX approval of NCIB

* Element Fleet announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management reports Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets​

* Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets, optimize capital structure and enhance governance.​

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid

* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources

Jun 08 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices

TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.

May 31 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management reports Q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million

* Element Fleet Management reports q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering

* Element Fleet Management Corp to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering

Apr 26 2017
