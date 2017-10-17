Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)
EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
273.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
273.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50TL (-1.27%)
-3.50TL (-1.27%)
Prev Close
276.60TL
276.60TL
Open
277.20TL
277.20TL
Day's High
278.70TL
278.70TL
Day's Low
273.10TL
273.10TL
Volume
21,003
21,003
Avg. Vol
40,356
40,356
52-wk High
306.70TL
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL
185.50TL
About
Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (Ege Endustri) is a Turkey-based automobile parts manufacturing company. The Company's products include fabricated axle housings, drive axles, tag axles, trailer axles, self steering tag axle, front axles and front axles components. Ege Endustri operates two plants in Pinarbasi and Ege Free Zone,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL897.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3.15
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|4.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.