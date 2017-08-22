Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.

France's Engie in talks to buy Renova wind power project in Brazil SAO PAULO French power company Engie SA is in talks to buy a wind power project in Brazil from local firm Renova Energia SA, according to a document from Brazil's power sector watchdog Aneel seen by Reuters on Tuesday.