EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

135.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
132.25
Open
133.50
Day's High
135.75
Day's Low
133.50
Volume
452,071
Avg. Vol
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

About

Ei Group plc, formerly Enterprise Inns plc, is a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company includes a portfolio of businesses comprising a range of operating models and trading styles. Its businesses include Ei Publican Partnerships, Ei Commercial Properties, Ei Managed Operations and Ei Managed...

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): £650.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 481.92
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about EIGE.L

First-half revenue up 1.6 pct at UK pub landlord EI Group

May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.

May 16 2017

BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds

* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017

May 16 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates