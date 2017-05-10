Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)
EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.76USD
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
Volume
92,722
Avg. Vol
690,558
52-wk High
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39
About
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKH) is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport and infrastructure. The Company has investments in 20 companies across five countries,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$788.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,024.44
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|3.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Egypt kuwait Holding unit makes offer to buy stake in National Co for Maize Products
* Unit makes unconditional initial offer to buy 42.96 percent stake of Misr Capital Investments in National Company For Maize Products Source:(http://bit.ly/2qR7g6Q) Further company coverage: